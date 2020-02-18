Capital Square LLC Buys Shares of 215,875 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 215,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000. Preferred Apartment Communities accounts for approximately 2.7% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Square LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Preferred Apartment Communities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 85,716 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 120,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 83,874 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 539,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 123,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 50,169 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APTS shares. Compass Point cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a market cap of $554.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.