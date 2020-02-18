Capital Square LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Invesco Mortgage Capital comprises approximately 1.0% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,295,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,345 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVR opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $18.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 128.51 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 115.61%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

