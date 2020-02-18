Capital Square LLC Invests $1 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Square LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.0% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,557,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,279,000 after purchasing an additional 527,421 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 217,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,681,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.75.

