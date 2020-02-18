Capital Square LLC Invests $2.06 Million in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000. Iron Mountain comprises approximately 2.0% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,655,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,523,000 after buying an additional 384,196 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Iron Mountain by 10.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Iron Mountain by 15.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 502.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 8.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 10,478 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.95.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $609,232.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IRM stock opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

