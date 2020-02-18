Capital Square LLC Invests $2.24 Million in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH makes up 2.1% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,184 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $131.50 on Tuesday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $136.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.27.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.86.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

