Capital Square LLC Invests $3.39 Million in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 187,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000. Ladder Capital comprises about 3.2% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Square LLC owned about 0.16% of Ladder Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 818,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 358,098 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $5,861,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,342,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,056,000 after purchasing an additional 65,520 shares during the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 77.18 and a quick ratio of 77.18. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.97.

LADR has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.10 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.87.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

