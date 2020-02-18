Capital Square LLC Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 159,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,000. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit accounts for 2.5% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Square LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.04 million, a P/E ratio of 88.15, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 257.89%.

LMRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

