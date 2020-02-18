Capital Square LLC Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 59,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000. Altria Group makes up approximately 2.8% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Altria Group stock opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.74. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

