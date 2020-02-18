Capital Square LLC Makes New $3.06 Million Investment in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for 2.9% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 33,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 340,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 153,468 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 45,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

WFC stock opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $203.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.09.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

