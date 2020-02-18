Capital Square LLC Makes New Investment in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 492,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,000. MFA FINL INC/SH comprises 3.6% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Square LLC owned about 0.11% of MFA FINL INC/SH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MFA. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 1,832.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,204,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,026 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,698,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,885,000 after buying an additional 1,602,799 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 42.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,003,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after buying an additional 894,243 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,184,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,227,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $190,006.30. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

NYSE:MFA opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.50. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

