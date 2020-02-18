Capital Square LLC Purchases New Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000. WP Carey accounts for 3.1% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $590,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in WP Carey by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,189,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in WP Carey by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in WP Carey by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $85.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.81. WP Carey Inc has a 12-month low of $72.51 and a 12-month high of $93.62.

WPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,679. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

