Capital Square LLC Purchases Shares of 142,057 Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 142,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000. Brixmor Property Group comprises about 2.9% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 283,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 62,770 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,189,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,530,000 after buying an additional 145,102 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 21,339 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 87,742 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 111,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 31,171 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $165,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $605,250 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

