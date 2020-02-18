Capital Square LLC Takes $2.35 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000. Home Depot accounts for about 2.2% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after acquiring an additional 399,725 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,510,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,027,000 after acquiring an additional 31,166 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $863,699,000 after acquiring an additional 49,791 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $725,740,000 after acquiring an additional 74,855 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura cut their price target on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.85.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $245.03 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $245.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

