Capital Square LLC Takes Position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,000. Vereit accounts for about 3.5% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vereit by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,617,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,537 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Vereit by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 15,452,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,950 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vereit by 34.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,668,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,834 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,566,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vereit by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,654,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,971,000 after purchasing an additional 761,241 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vereit in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Shares of VER stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Vereit Inc has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

