Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,955 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,381,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592,314 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 20.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 60,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 78.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 154,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 679.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CTL stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.09.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

