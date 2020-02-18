Chainlink Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.59 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 18th. Chainlink has a total market cap of $1.59 billion and $440.73 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for approximately $4.54 or 0.00046018 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, OKEx, IDEX and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.49 or 0.03093617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00240916 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00154768 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002798 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, OKEx, Mercatox, IDEX, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), COSS, Coinbase, Radar Relay, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

