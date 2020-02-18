Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,249 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Chemed worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHE. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,008,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,053,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Chemed by 35.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.25.

NYSE:CHE traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $490.08. 2,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,919. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $470.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $310.28 and a 52 week high of $494.76. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.69, for a total transaction of $1,081,725.00. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.50, for a total transaction of $286,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,878.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,480 shares of company stock worth $2,919,766 over the last 90 days. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

