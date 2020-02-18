Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 174.81% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CHH traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.65. 567,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $76.20 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.35.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Choice Hotels International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.