Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Position Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 85,679 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.17% of Ciena worth $11,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.05. 602,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,077. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.28 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.09%. Ciena’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CIEN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.09.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $74,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $141,187.50. Insiders have sold a total of 108,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,735 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.