Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $115.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.57. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

