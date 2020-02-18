Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stake Decreased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,403 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.11% of Cirrus Logic worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,200,000 after purchasing an additional 714,210 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $6,742,610.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,009,640.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.13. 514,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,680. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

