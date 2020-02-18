Cisco Systems (CSCO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) in the last few weeks:

2/13/2020 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $46.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Cisco Systems had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/13/2020 – Cisco Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2020 – Cisco Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Cisco Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/22/2020 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/15/2020 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cisco is benefiting from solid security business. Strong contribution from Infrastructure Platforms and applications is a positive. Moreover, order strength and improving traction of the subscription-based business model are tailwinds. Further, strengthening collaboration portfolio, which includes Webex Teams, bodes well. Additionally, acquisitions of Voicea and CloudCherry hold promise. Cisco’s latest Silicon One strategy to enhance its network hardware business is expected to boost reveune base. However, weakness in service provider business in China remains a concern. Further, stiff competition from Arista and Juniper in switching and routing verticals is likely to create pricing pressure and impact profitability. Also, increasing investments on product enhancements are likely to limit margin expansion at least in the near-term.”

1/14/2020 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/8/2020 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/8/2020 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.

12/24/2019 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.59. 18,546,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,329,363. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Cisco Systems Inc alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 365,534 shares of company stock worth $16,428,904. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.