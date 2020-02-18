Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Cut by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,567 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Clorox worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

NYSE CLX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.88. The company had a trading volume of 260,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.14. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

