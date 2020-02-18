ColossusXT (COLX) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and $8,915.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000538 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,853,459,756 coins and its circulating supply is 11,812,417,929 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

