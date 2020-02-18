Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 136,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAG opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 42.29%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.