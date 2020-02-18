Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.29, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Shares of Concho Resources stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,846,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,141. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.06. Concho Resources has a 12-month low of $61.37 and a 12-month high of $124.53.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

Several analysts have commented on CXO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Concho Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.