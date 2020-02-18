Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.2% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,194.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 657,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,338,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $324.95 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.38 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $312.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,421.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 10th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.30.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.