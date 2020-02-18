Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRSN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verisign by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,398,000 after purchasing an additional 214,629 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Verisign by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 415,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,042,000 after purchasing an additional 185,549 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Verisign by 695.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 211,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 185,284 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Verisign by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,875,000 after purchasing an additional 114,593 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisign during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.00.

Shares of VRSN opened at $209.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.98. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.84 and a 52-week high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. Verisign’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.