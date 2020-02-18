Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 6,486 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Edison International by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,195,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Edison International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,110,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,106 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International stock opened at $77.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.13. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on EIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America set a $73.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.90.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

