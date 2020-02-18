Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 7,536 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth about $40,868,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Assurant by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,125,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,282,000 after purchasing an additional 164,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,702,000 after purchasing an additional 111,409 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Assurant by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 387,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,855,000 after purchasing an additional 56,206 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth about $7,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

In other news, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles John Koch sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $249,038.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,236. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assurant from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $142.52 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $142.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.59 and a 200-day moving average of $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.14). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Further Reading: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.