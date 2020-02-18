Crown (CRW) Price Up 25.5% This Week

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0865 or 0.00000854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX, Braziliex and CoinExchange. Crown has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $8,440.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crown has traded up 25.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,126.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.65 or 0.04112272 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00762704 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00019563 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000147 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,074,425 coins. The official website for Crown is crown.tech. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, YoBit, Bittrex, C-CEX, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

