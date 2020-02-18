Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Price Tops $0.81

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market cap of $50.80 million and approximately $85,960.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00008032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00048862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00492660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.90 or 0.06266422 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00066403 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00028021 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005080 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CRYPTO:CIX100) is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com.

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

