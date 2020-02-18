Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.97 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,527 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,234,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,454 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 549,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,079,000 after purchasing an additional 505,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $150.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.12. The company has a market cap of $395.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

