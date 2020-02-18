CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) will announce sales of $122.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.35 million and the highest is $124.66 million. CSI Compressco posted sales of $138.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full-year sales of $475.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $473.38 million to $477.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $461.66 million, with estimates ranging from $452.94 million to $470.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CSI Compressco.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCLP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the period. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.65%.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

