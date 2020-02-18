CVCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $62,941.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One CVCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0438 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, HADAX and OpenLedger DEX. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $542,793.00 and approximately $62,941.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.57 or 0.03062393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00236173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00046365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00150849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002778 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com.

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, HADAX, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

