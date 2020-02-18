CYRELA BRAZIL R/S (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) & National Health Investors (OTCMKTS:NHI) Head-To-Head Contrast

CYRELA BRAZIL R/S (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CYRELA BRAZIL R/S and National Health Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CYRELA BRAZIL R/S 9.44% 7.00% 3.83% National Health Investors 50.18% 10.94% 5.37%

Volatility & Risk

CYRELA BRAZIL R/S has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Health Investors has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.1% of National Health Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of National Health Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CYRELA BRAZIL R/S pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. National Health Investors pays out 76.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Health Investors has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CYRELA BRAZIL R/S and National Health Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CYRELA BRAZIL R/S 0 0 0 0 N/A National Health Investors 0 2 2 0 2.50

National Health Investors has a consensus price target of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.09%. Given National Health Investors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Health Investors is more favorable than CYRELA BRAZIL R/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CYRELA BRAZIL R/S and National Health Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CYRELA BRAZIL R/S $826.23 million 3.61 $24.73 million N/A N/A National Health Investors $294.61 million 13.27 $154.33 million $5.48 16.23

National Health Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CYRELA BRAZIL R/S.

Summary

National Health Investors beats CYRELA BRAZIL R/S on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CYRELA BRAZIL R/S

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential real estate properties in Brazil. It offers apartments and condos. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. As of February 28, 2002, Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações operates as a subsidiary of Creed Holdings Ltd.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

