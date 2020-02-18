Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 252,325 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 23.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,678,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,842,000 after buying an additional 32,745 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,599,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,418,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,388,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,111,000 after buying an additional 350,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,690,000 after buying an additional 76,773 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.70. The company had a trading volume of 32,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,657. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.62.

In other news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

