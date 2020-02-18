Databroker (DTX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.63 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, Databroker has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Databroker token can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $1.63 million and $9,216.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00048862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00492660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.90 or 0.06266422 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00066403 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00028021 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005080 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

