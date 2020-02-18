DeepOnion (ONION) Market Cap Tops $3.74 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $1,928.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Coindeal, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008326 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004568 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001191 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006208 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00026882 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000079 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, RightBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.