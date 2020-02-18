DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,585,753 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 537,974 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.5% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $569,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its position in Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 237,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $3,037,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Microsoft stock opened at $185.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.10 and a 200-day moving average of $149.43. The firm has a market cap of $1,409.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $106.29 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.