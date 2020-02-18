Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,165 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.76% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Delek Logistics Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 809 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $25,936.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE DKL opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.98. Delek Logistics Partners LP has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.885 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 133.58%.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.