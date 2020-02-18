Delphy Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Delphy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $811.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.39 or 0.03048003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00237198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044807 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00152325 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy launched on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ABCC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

