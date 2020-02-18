DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1,136.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,810 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,501,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,453 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.8% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,403,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,157,000 after acquiring an additional 850,850 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,197,000 after acquiring an additional 512,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,735,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $859,985,000 after acquiring an additional 458,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 309.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 301,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,081,000 after acquiring an additional 227,898 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

