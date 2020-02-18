Dero One Day Volume Reaches $1.03 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00006456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Dero has a total market cap of $6.16 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000228 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,411,184 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

