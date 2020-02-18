Desire Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Desire has a market capitalization of $16,623.00 and approximately $6,046.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Desire coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,107.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.58 or 0.02764142 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.57 or 0.04118469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.15 or 0.00762707 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.41 or 0.00844418 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00094897 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009783 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00028630 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00638856 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.