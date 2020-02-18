Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

DVN stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $22.16. 9,679,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,931,601. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.81.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

