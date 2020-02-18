DEX Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. In the last week, DEX has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. DEX has a market cap of $3.11 million and $700,431.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.03036822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00236469 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00046093 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00151882 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002771 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

