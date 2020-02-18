DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 2,859.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 260,451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,971,000 after acquiring an additional 251,651 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DexCom by 358.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 279,121 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,656,000 after acquiring an additional 218,188 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth about $22,575,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 76.7% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 304,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,393,000 after acquiring an additional 132,058 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 46.1% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,308,000 after acquiring an additional 121,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $283.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.44 and a 1-year high of $295.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total value of $1,454,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.80, for a total transaction of $226,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 47,427 shares of company stock worth $10,539,425 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXCM. BidaskClub cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.