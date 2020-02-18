Dimecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Novaexchange and CoinExchange. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $278.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021691 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004511 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004620 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000292 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, YoBit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

