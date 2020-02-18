Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 742.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on DISCK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.76. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

